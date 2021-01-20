Wilma C. Basler, age 90, of Kingston

Jim Harris 9 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 73 Views

Wilma C. Basler, age 90, of Kingston, passed away Sunday, January 17, 2021 at Robertsdale Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center in Robertsdale, Alabama. She was born October 27, 1930 in Harriman and was a lifelong resident of Roane County until her illness. She was a member of Liberty Baptist Church and enjoyed reading her Bible, quilting and watching the Braves play baseball. Wilma and Garland, Sr., owned and operated Basler’s Texaco in Harriman from 1965 – 1977. She retired from the Harriman City School System as Cafeteria Manager for Cumberland Middle School. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who will be missed by many. Preceded in death by her husband, Garland Basler, Sr.; infant daughter, Patricia Joyce Basler; parents, Colonel & Lela Carter; sister, Lois Mehaffey.

SURVIVORS

Sons Jerry Basler & wife, Darlene of Central City, KY

Gerald Basler & wife, Linda of Rockledge, FL

Garland Basler, Jr & wife, Jama of Kingston

James Basler & wife, Debra of Mobile, AL

Grandchildren Andrea (Arin) Lee, Samantha (Mark) Starks, Nathan (Cayla) Basler,

Derek Basler, Zachary Basler, Tyler (Ashlynn) Basler,

Allan (Megan) Basler

Step-grandchildren Joe (Jenny) Reynolds, Greg (Mindy) Reynolds, Karen Reynolds

6 Great-grandchildren, 6 Step-great-grandchildren

Sister Dorothy Huff

Sister-in-law Shirley Hedgecock

Several nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends

Special Pet Dog Skipper

The family will receive friends 1:30 – 2:00 pm, Saturday, January 23, 2021 at Fraker Funeral Home. Family and friends will leave Fraker Funeral Home at 2:00 pm, for procession to Emory Heights Cemetery in Harriman for a 2:30 pm, graveside service conducted by Pastor Randy Griffis. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic the family request mask be worn and social distancing observed during the visitation and graveside service. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of the arrangements.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Anna Martin Bailey, age 85 of Clinton

Anna Martin Bailey, age 85 of Clinton passed away on January 17, 2021. She was …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2021 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.