William Michael Chaney, also known as “Mike,” passed away at his residence surrounded by his family on Tuesday, January 26, 2021.

He was born on September 14, 1955 in Pikeville, KY and moved to this area at the age of 5. Mike served in the US Army including the Gulf War and later worked for 23 years at the Morgan County Correctional Facility. He was a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church and an avid UT Vols and Titans football fan. Mike was most fond of being surrounded by his family and being a proud Papaw to his grandkids.

Mike was preceded in death by his parents, William “Buck” and Jeanette Chaney; brother, Jackie Chaney; grandmother, Rachel Chaney; uncle, James Chaney.

He will be dearly missed by his wife of 43 years, LaRhonda Chaney; children, Martina Needham, Rachel Young and her husband Donnie; brothers, Robert Chaney and Ruthie McCarter, Rick Chaney and wife Pat; grandchildren, Ethan Chaney and fiancé Alexis Collins, Lathan Chaney, Eliza Needham, Oakley Needham, Silas Young, and Bishop Young; step-grandchildren, Donnie, Jake, Zachary, and Sally Young; nephews, Eddie, James Allen, and Matthew Chaney; niece, Selena Young; also by extended family members and many friends.

Visitation will be from 6-7 pm on Saturday, January 30, 2021 at Premier Sharp Funeral Home. A Memorial Service with Full Military Honors rendered will begin at 7 pm with Pastor Lee Young officiating.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home. www.Sharpfh.com.