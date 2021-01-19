William “Hoyet” Hill, age 85 of Clinton passed away on Saturday, January 16, 2021 at Methodist Medical Center. He was born September 22, 1935 in Anderson County, Tennessee to the late Willie Tate and Ollie Higdon Hill. Hoyet was a veteran of the United States Army and served his country during the Korean War. Hoyet and his wife, Wanda were avid Lady Vol fans.

In addition to his parents he is also preceded in death by his son, William “Bill” Hill, Jr.; brothers, Calvin & Maurice Hill.

He is survived by his loving wife, Wanda Hill of Clinton; son, Robert Hill & wife Kellye of Athens, GA; grandchildren, Brittany Hill of Lawrenceville, GA, Micheil Hill & Molly of Bethlehem, GA, Stephen Brock & wife Jessica of Cumming, GA, Evan Hill of Atlanta, GA, Spencer Johnson & husband Dustin of Mount Vernon, WA, Lexye Hill of Gainesville, FL; great grandchildren, Shayla Jarrell, Tabitha Hill, Cameron Hill, and Hunter Johnson; brother, Claude Hill & wife Diane of Clinton; daughter-in-law, Jill Hill of Duluth, GA; several nieces and nephews.

The family will have a Celebration of Life service on Saturday, January 23, 2020 at Blowing Springs Baptist Church at 3:00 pm with Rev. David White officiating.

Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com