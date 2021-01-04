Willa Rector went home to Jesus on December 28, 2020 at the age of 62. She was born to Vonnie and Woodrow McGhee on December 30, 1957.

She was a Warrior for the Lord. She was faithful to reading the bible and spent most of her time visiting family and friends. She was a very loveable and outgoing soul. She loved her family and friends unconditionally. She dedicated her life to her family raising three daughters and being a military spouse for over 20 years.

She is Proceeded in death by, Parents, Vonnie and Woodrow McGhee; Daughter, Becky Toney; Husband, William Rector; Brothers, Doug McGhee, Alvin McGhee, and Albert McGhee.

She is survived by Daughters, Donna Poarch (Ashland KY) Michelle Barnard (Jeff) (Clinton TN); Grandchildren, Carissa Norton, Gene Toney II, Darrian Brown, Samantha Poarch, Jesse Toney, Sean Barnard and Trinity Barnard; Great Grandchildren, Addison, Isabella, Harper, Asher, Savannah, Kaiden, Noah, Hunter, and Nanoa; Brothers, Ray McGhee (Joan), Mike McGhee (Joyce), David McGhee (Diane); Sisters, Ali Roseburgh (William) and Vicki Hill. A host of other family members and Friends.

The family will receive friends at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton on Saturday, January 9, 2021 from 12-1PM with a celebration of life service to follow at 1:00PM. www.holleygamble.com