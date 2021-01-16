Willa Dean Cooper Dagley, age 93 died on January 15, 2021 at Courtyards Senior Living in Oak Ridge. Willa Dean was born in Morgan County, TN to Ruben Claude and Bedie Mary Wilson Cooper. On New Year’s Eve 1947 she married the love of her life, Carvel Lonas Dagley. She was a longtime member of Black Oak Baptist Church in Clinton. She was a beloved mother and Grandmommy to her grand-kids and great grand-kids.

Along with her parents and husband Carvel, Willa Dean is preceded in death by daughter, Diane Long; father and mother-in-law Everette and Pearl Dagley; sisters – Jo Carter, Ann Rainey, and Claudia Jansen; brother-in-laws – Leonard Rainey, Wade Seiber, Dick Baldwin, and D.L. Dagley; sister-in-laws – Louise Dagley and Mary (Patsy) Wilson.

She is survived by children – Robert (Charlotte) Dagley, Gail (Kenny) Cook, and Lisa (Denny) Kirkland; son-in-law Steve Long; grand-children – Meagan Canipe, Logan (Lisa) Dagley, Stacy Long, Bethany Long, Alicia (Joe) Shelton, Kevin (Shannon) Cook, Nic (Adele) Kirkland, Trisha (Tommy) Riley, and Casey Swain (T.J. Daugherty); great grand-children – Jack, Luke, Sam and Charlotte Dagley; Cole and Emma Canipe; Amber and Josiah Shelton; Keaton and Kennedy Cook; Ziva Kirkland and Layla Daugherty. She is also survived by sister, Rema Seiber; brother-in-laws – Tom Dagley, Bob Carter and Dave Jansen; and many nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the staff at The Courtyards for all their loving care.

You may call at your convenience on Monday, January 18, 2021 from 12:00-4:00 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at Black Oak Baptist Church Cemetery on Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at 11:30 am with Logan Dagley officiating. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com