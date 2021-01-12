Wanda Sue Cornett, age 81 of Lake City

Wanda Sue Cornett, age 81 of Lake City, passed away on Monday, January 4, 2021 at her residence. She was born August 21, 1939 in Fort Mountain, TN to the late Woodrow and Virgie Moody Chamblee. Sue loved her flower garden, her she shed, four wheeling and anything outside.  In addition to her parents, Sue is preceded in death by her brothers, Bayless Aslinger, Harold Aslinger and Paul Aslinger, sister, Irene Bragg and great grandchildren, Nolan Taylor and Hadaleigh Phillips. Survivors: Husband, Fred Cornett of Lake City, Sons, Wayne Cornett of Lake City, Freddy Cornett & Donna of Clinton, Jimmy Cornett of Lake City, Daughter, Linda Burke of Heiskell, Brother, J.C. Aslinger and Betty of Bellevue, OH, Sister, Polly Gibson of Briceville, 12 Grandchildren, 14 Great Grandchildren. Hatmaker Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

