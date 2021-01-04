Vaccinations continue in Tennessee

Tennessee is in Phase One of its vaccination plan, which currently is providing COVID-19 vaccinations to first responders, health care workers, long-term care facility workers and residents, other adults unable to live independently, funeral home and mortuary employees, and individuals 75 and older.

According to the Tennessee Department of Health, the county health departments in the East Region will begin providing COVID-19 vaccinations by appointment as supplies become available. You can call 865-549-5343 to register for an appointment, and will be notified of your appointment date, time and location.

You can make an appointment by calling 865-549-5343.

For more information, you can contact the Anderson County Health Department at (865) 425-8800, or the Campbell County Health Department at (423) 562-8351. In Morgan County, the Health Department can be reached by calling (423) 346-6272, and in Roane County, residents can call (865) 354-1220.

You can check the vaccine rollout status in your county and get contact information for your local health department by following this link.