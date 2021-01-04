Vaccinations continue in Tennessee

Jim Harris 8 hours ago Community Bulletin Board, Coronavirus, Featured, Local News Leave a comment 87 Views

Tennessee is in Phase One of its vaccination plan, which currently is providing COVID-19 vaccinations to first responders, health care workers, long-term care facility workers and residents, other adults unable to live independently, funeral home and mortuary employees, and individuals 75 and older. 

According to the Tennessee Department of Health, the county health departments in the East Region will begin providing COVID-19 vaccinations by appointment as supplies become available. You can call 865-549-5343 to register for an appointment, and will be notified of your appointment date, time and location.

You can make an appointment by calling 865-549-5343.

For more information, you can contact the Anderson County Health Department at (865) 425-8800, or the Campbell County Health Department at (423) 562-8351. In Morgan County, the Health Department can be reached by calling (423) 346-6272, and in Roane County, residents can call (865) 354-1220.

You can check the vaccine rollout status in your county and get contact information for your local health department by following this link.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

CCSO asks for help in camper theft

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office took to Facebook over the weekend asking for the public’s …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2021 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.