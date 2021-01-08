UT announces plans for spring semester

The University of Tennessee System has announced updated plans for in-person learning for the spring semester at campuses across the state, including its flagship campus in Knoxville.

“We continue to diligently monitor the situation across the state to make adjustments in the best interest of our students, faculty and staff,” said UT President Randy Boyd.

UT Knoxville

The University of Tennessee, Knoxville will continue with plans to start on Jan. 20 with a mix of in-person, online and hybrid classes. Dorm move-in will begin on Jan. 16. The campus will conduct weekly sentinel testing, and begin the semester with restrictions to maintain social distancing in and out of the classroom for the safety of the campus community. For more information, visit https://www.utk.edu/coronavirus/.

Each campus will be sending out specific communications to their faculty, students and staff regarding the impact to its respective campuses.