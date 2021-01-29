Unemployment rates climb in all 95 counties to close out 2020

Unemployment increased in every county in the state during December 2020, according to new data released Thursday afternoon by the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development (TDLWD).

The state says there were six counties with an unemployment rate of less than 5% in December, 88 counties had rates greater than or equal to 5%, and one county had a rate higher than 10%.

Williamson County recorded December’s lowest unemployment rate among Tennessee’s 95 counties. The rate did increase 0.9 of a percentage point during the month to 4.2%.

Lake County had the state’s highest unemployment rate for the month. At 10.6%, the county’s rate increased by 2.5 percentage points in December.

Locally, Anderson County’s unemployment rate increased by 1.3%, going from 4.6% in November, to 5.9% in the final month of 2020. Campbell County saw its unemployment rate climb to 7.1% from 5.4% in November, an increase of 1.7%. Knox County has the state’s tenth-lowest unemployment rate at 5.2%, but that still represents a 1.2% increase from November. Morgan County saw its rate climb by 2.1% in December to 7.0 from the previous month’s 4.9%. In Roane County, the rate climbed from 5.0 in November to 6.7 a month ago, an increase of 1.7%.

A complete analysis of December’s county unemployment data for Tennessee is available here.



Statewide, unemployment increased in December. The preliminary, seasonally adjusted rate for December came in at 6.4%, an increase of 1.2 percentage points from November’s revised rate of 5.2%

Nationally, unemployment held steady between November and December at 6.7%.