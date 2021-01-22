Unemployment increases in December

Unemployment in Tennessee increased during the final month of 2020, according to information released Thursday by the state’s Department of Labor and Workforce Development (TDLWD).

The preliminary, seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for December 2020 is 6.4%, which represents an increase of 1.2 percentage points from November’s revised rate of 5.2%. Tennessee’s latest jobless statistic, however, remains lower than the national unemployment rate, which remained at 6.7% from November to December. .

As we have noted since March, unemployment across the state has fluctuated since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, reaching its all-time high of 15.5% in April 2020. Tennessee’s current rate is just over 3 percentage points higher than it was before the pandemic and the resulting economic shutdown, which have wreaked gavoc on the nation’s economy.

TDLWD has a complete analysis of the state’s December unemployment data, including wage information, available here .

