Unemployment claims fall by over 6000 in Tennessee

The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development issued its weekly update on the number of Tennesseeans who applied for unemployment last week, and that number fell by over 6000 when compared to the previous week.
For the week ending Saturday, January 23rd, 12,050 people applied for assistance, down by 6187 from the previous week. This marks the third consecutive week of fewer first-time filers after a spike in early January that followed a lengthy period where fewer than 10,000 claims per week were being filed.
Last week in Anderson County, 124 new unemployment claims were filed while 495 people continued to receive benefit payments. Campbell County saw 80 people file for the first time last week and another 255 continuing claims were paid. Only 22 new claims were filed in Morgan County last week, with 121 continuing claims paid by the state. 78 claims were filed in Roane County and 401 people received continuing benefit payments.
For a complete look at the county-by-county data, follow this link.
New Claims Filed: The number of individuals filing new unemployment claims for the previous week.
Continued Claims: The number of claims continued with weekly certifications.
|WEEK
|WEEK ENDING DATE
|NEW CLAIMS
|CONTINUED CLAIMS
|10
|March 14
|2,702
|16,342
|11
|March 21
|39,096
|16,098
|12
|March 28
|94,492
|34,570
|13
|April 4
|116,141
|112,438
|14
|April 11
|74,772
|199,910
|15
|April 18
|68,968
|267,053
|16
|April 25
|43,792
|324,543
|17
|May 2
|37,319
|321,571
|18
|May 9
|29,308
|325,095
|19
|May 16
|28,692
|314,487
|20
|May 23
|26,041
|310,126
|21
|May 30
|22,784
|302,260
|22
|June 6
|21,417
|292,234
|23
|June 13
|19,925
|280,593
|24
|June 20
|21,155
|266,596
|25
|June 27
|22,256
|262,224
|26
|July 4
|25,843
|256,645
|27
|July 11
|22,431
|251,924
|28
|July 18
|25,794
|243,405
|29
|July 25
|19,461
|242,397
|30
|August 1
|11,690
|224,093
|31
|August 8
|10,036
|208,810
|32
|August 15
|13,806
|204,726
|33
|August 22
|10,998
|191,204
|34
|August 29
|12,035
|184,781
|35
|September 5
|11,706
|176,388
|36
|September 12
|10,771
|163,791
|37
|September 19
|11,313
|152,195
|38
|September 26
|9,802
|138,727
|39
|October 3
|9,839
|125,238
|40
|October 10
|10,145
|90,507
|41
|October 17
|9,873
|77,740
|42
|October 24
|7,770
|70,982
|43
|October 31
|6,992
|64,188
|44
|November 7
|7,221
|58,298
|45
|November 14
|6,182
|53,976
|46
|November 21
|6,873
|51,624
|47
|November 28
|5,789
|46,665
|48
|December 5
|6,886
|46,404
|49
|December 12
|7,464
|44,215
|50
|December 19
|7,411
|43,482
|51
|December 26
|10,198
|45,226
|52
|January 2
|16,554
|51,816
|01
|January 9
|21,954
|58,945
|02
|January 16
|18,237
|49,270
|03
|January 23
|12,050
|48,996
|New Claims Since March 15, 2020
|1,033,195