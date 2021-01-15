Unemployment claims climb again in Tennessee

Thursday, the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development released data showing a third straight increase in the number of people applying for unemplyment benefits.

For the week ending Saturday, January 9th, 21,954 Tennesseeans filed first-time unemployment claims, an increase of 5400 from the previous week. It also marked the first time the number of first-time filers topped 20,000 since the third week of July.

Locally, 185 new claims were filed in Anderson County, while another 567 received continuing benefit payments, according to the TDLWD.

In Campbell County last week, 145 people filed for assistance, with another 319 continuing to receive benefits.

53 people applied for unemployment in Morgan County last week, and another 158 continued to receive payments from the state.

There were 171 first-time filings last week in Roane County, where 437 claimants received continued benefit payments.

Find all of the county-by-county unemployment data by following this link.

WeekWEEK ENDING DATENEW CLAIMSCONTINUED CLAIMS
10March 142,70216,342
11March 2139,09616,098
12March 2894,49234,570
13April 4116,141112,438
14April 1174,772199,910
15April 1868,968267,053
16April 2543,792324,543
17May 237,319321,571
18May 929,308325,095
19May 1628,692314,487
20May 2326,041310,126
21May 3022,784302,260
22June 621,417292,234
23June 1319,925280,593
24June 2021,155266,596
25June 2722,256262,224
26July 425,843256,645
27July 1122,431251,924
28July 1825,794243,405
29July 2519,461242,397
30August 111,690224,093
31August 810,036208,810
32August 1513,806204,726
33August 2210,998191,204
34August 2912,035184,781
35September 511,706176,388
36September 1210,771163,791
37September 1911,313152,195
38September 269,802138,727
39October 39,839125,238
40October 1010,14590,507
41October 179,87377,740
42October 247,77070,982
43October 316,99264,188
44November 77,22158,298
45November 146,18253,976
46November 216,87351,624
47November 285,78946,665
48December 56,88646,404
49December 127,46444,215
50December 197,41143,482
5112/26/2110,19845,226
52January 216,55451,816
01January 921,954 58,945 
New Claims Since March 15, 20201,002,908 

Source: TDLWD

