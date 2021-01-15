Unemployment claims climb again in Tennessee

Thursday, the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development released data showing a third straight increase in the number of people applying for unemplyment benefits.
For the week ending Saturday, January 9th, 21,954 Tennesseeans filed first-time unemployment claims, an increase of 5400 from the previous week. It also marked the first time the number of first-time filers topped 20,000 since the third week of July.
Locally, 185 new claims were filed in Anderson County, while another 567 received continuing benefit payments, according to the TDLWD.
In Campbell County last week, 145 people filed for assistance, with another 319 continuing to receive benefits.
53 people applied for unemployment in Morgan County last week, and another 158 continued to receive payments from the state.
There were 171 first-time filings last week in Roane County, where 437 claimants received continued benefit payments.
Find all of the county-by-county unemployment data by following this link.
|Week
|WEEK ENDING DATE
|NEW CLAIMS
|CONTINUED CLAIMS
|10
|March 14
|2,702
|16,342
|11
|March 21
|39,096
|16,098
|12
|March 28
|94,492
|34,570
|13
|April 4
|116,141
|112,438
|14
|April 11
|74,772
|199,910
|15
|April 18
|68,968
|267,053
|16
|April 25
|43,792
|324,543
|17
|May 2
|37,319
|321,571
|18
|May 9
|29,308
|325,095
|19
|May 16
|28,692
|314,487
|20
|May 23
|26,041
|310,126
|21
|May 30
|22,784
|302,260
|22
|June 6
|21,417
|292,234
|23
|June 13
|19,925
|280,593
|24
|June 20
|21,155
|266,596
|25
|June 27
|22,256
|262,224
|26
|July 4
|25,843
|256,645
|27
|July 11
|22,431
|251,924
|28
|July 18
|25,794
|243,405
|29
|July 25
|19,461
|242,397
|30
|August 1
|11,690
|224,093
|31
|August 8
|10,036
|208,810
|32
|August 15
|13,806
|204,726
|33
|August 22
|10,998
|191,204
|34
|August 29
|12,035
|184,781
|35
|September 5
|11,706
|176,388
|36
|September 12
|10,771
|163,791
|37
|September 19
|11,313
|152,195
|38
|September 26
|9,802
|138,727
|39
|October 3
|9,839
|125,238
|40
|October 10
|10,145
|90,507
|41
|October 17
|9,873
|77,740
|42
|October 24
|7,770
|70,982
|43
|October 31
|6,992
|64,188
|44
|November 7
|7,221
|58,298
|45
|November 14
|6,182
|53,976
|46
|November 21
|6,873
|51,624
|47
|November 28
|5,789
|46,665
|48
|December 5
|6,886
|46,404
|49
|December 12
|7,464
|44,215
|50
|December 19
|7,411
|43,482
|51
|12/26/21
|10,198
|45,226
|52
|January 2
|16,554
|51,816
|01
|January 9
|21,954
|58,945
|New Claims Since March 15, 2020
|1,002,908
Source: TDLWD