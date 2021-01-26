TWRA: Woman bitten by big cat at Tiger Haven

TWRA is investigating after a woman was bitten by a big cat at Tiger Haven in Roane County on Monday.

Officials say the victim was a female employee of the big cat rescue and sanctuary and that she was taken to UT Medical Center by ambulance for treament of her injuries, the nature and severity of which were not immediately available.

Tiger Haven is a state-licensed sanctuary and rescue facility for big cats located in Roane County. It is not open to the public.

There was no indictation of what kind of animal bit the employee or details of how the incident occurred, but we will update you as developments warrant.