TWRA stocking trout for winter fishing

TWRA’s winter trout stocking program resumes at selected locations as the New Year begins and will continue through the middle portion of March.

According to TWRA, the program provides numerous close to home trout fishing opportunities for anglers during the winter months. These fisheries also provide a great opportunity to introduce children or first-time anglers to fishing.

The trout will average about 10 inches in length. The daily creel limit is seven, but there is no size limit. Anglers are reminded that a trout license is needed in addition to the fishing license.

Please note that the dates and locations are subject to change.

Stocking updates can be found by following this link.

For areas not listed in this program, see the 2020-21 stocking schedule and tailwater schedule on the website.

