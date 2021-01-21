TWRA reports 37-year high in number of boating related deaths in 2020

After reporting a record-low number of eight boating fatalities in 2019, TWRA says in its annual report that 32 boating-related fatalties occurred last year, the most in 37 years.

In its year-end report, the agency noted that preliminary numbers from 2020 indicate that about 30 percent of the fatal incidents included alcohol and/or drugs as a contributing factor. During the year, according to the report, TWRA wildlife officers made 62 arrests for boating under the influence (BUI) .

In addition to the fatalities, there were 61 serious injury incidents that injured a total of 82 people, and an additional 82 property damage incidents.

With the increase traffic, calls for service saw a significant rise, as all outdoors activities saw a substantial increase in participation in 2020 as people sought ways to enjoy the outdoors while following public safety guidelines, and boating was no exception. The TWRA reported a noticeable increase in traffic on the state’s waterways.

TWRA wildlife officers would encourage the boating public to help keep Tennessee waterways safe by doing things such as:

  1. Take a boater safety course.
  2. Wear your life jacket while out on the water.
  3. Be aware of the water conditions around dams, both above and below.
  4. Always boat with a sober operator. Operating impaired is a crime.
  5. Report unsafe operation, boat accidents, or law violations to your nearest TWRA dispatch center, which locally, is the East Tennessee (Region 4) Center, at 1-800-831-1174

