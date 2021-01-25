Trent Junior Rose, age 83 of Andersonville

Trent Junior Rose, age 83 of Andersonville, TN, passed away on January 18, 2021 at Methodist Medical Center. He is preceded in death by his parents, Russell and Nancy Rose and sisters, Margaret Rosenbalm and Thelma Rosenbalm.

He is survived and will be greatly missed by his children, Sue Lindsay and husband Mickey and Doug Rose and girlfriend Julie Gibson; stepchildren, Travis Stallhood and Tracy Massengill; 4 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; sister, Wanda Ridge and husband Charles; first wife, Loretta Crowe; second wife, Juanita Rose; host of nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.

Friends and family will gather at Sartin Cemetery on Monday, January 25th for a 2:00pm interment, Preacher James Patton & Rev. James Hammock officiating. Pallbearers are Shawn Lindsay, Lynn Carpenter, Steven Ridge, Mike McCoy, Travis Stallhood and Doug Rose.

Online condolences for the family may be expressed at www.jonesmortuaryllc.com. Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements.

