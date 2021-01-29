Traffic stop leads to drug arrest

An early morning traffic stop Thursday ended with the arrest of a Briceville woman on drug charges, according to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.

Just after midnight Thursday, the ACSO says that Deputy Colton Van Dyke stopped a car on Creek Street in Rocky Top on a license plate violation. Van Dyke made contact with the driver, 32-year-old Sandra Shoupe of Briceville, who said she was on her way home after dropping off a friend. The report indicates she did not have proof of insurance, and despite claiming that she had nothing illegal in the vehicle, refused to let the deputy conduct a search.

Van Dyke called in K9 Deputy Adam Warren and his partner Axel, who conducted an open air sniff and alerted on Shoupe’s vehicle, at which point she admitted there was meth in the car. A search turned up what were described as two large bags, and one small bag, of meth, as well as numerous pieces of paraphernalia associated with the sale and use of drugs, along with $670 in cash.

Shoupe was taken to the Anderson County Jail on charges of the manufacture/delivery/or sale of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, simple possession, possession while driving, failing to provide proof of insurance and the original license plate violation. As of Friday morning, she remained in custody on bonds totaling $56,000.