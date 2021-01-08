Tracy Anne Carlisle Briggs, 52, of Clinton, TN, passed away Wednesday, January 6, 2021. Tracy was diagnosed with stage IV cancer in July 2020. After a brave and courageous fight, she passed away at home surrounded by her family.

Tracy grew up in Hueytown, Alabama, lived in Texas and Colorado before calling Clinton her home in 2003, with her former husband, Dayrl Briggs, and their three children, Maxwell, Paige, and William.

Tracy graduated from Hueytown High School, in Hueytown, Alabama, and earned her associate’s degree in Nursing from Roane State Community College in Harriman, TN, and was employed by Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, TN.

Tracy was preceded in death by her grandparents, Grady and Gene Lee.

Tracy is survived by her children, Maxwell Jordan Briggs of Clinton, TN, Paige Anne Briggs of Huntsville, AL, and William Joseph Briggs of Clinton, TN; mother, Elizabeth Anne Jones Carlisle of Hueytown, AL; siblings, Gary Max Carlisle, Jr. (Johnnie) of Montevallo, AL, Adele Brown (Dale) of Helena, AL, Trisha Noel Dunckley (Tommy) of McCalla, AL, numerous nieces and nephews, and her boyfriend, Perry Dupree.

For many years, Tracy dedicated herself to raising her children and making a home for her family. She was involved in every aspect of her children’s lives. She loved any type of crafting and was a skilled seamstress and quilter. She also had a love for cooking and enjoyed decorating her home.

Later in life, Tracy felt called to serve others by becoming a Registered Nurse. She served on the neurological and intensive care units. Tracy was known for requesting the most complex and challenging cases. She transitioned to nurse educator where she shared her knowledge and passion of nursing. Her most recent position was the hospital’s first stroke coordinator. She was always learning and teaching others and was respected and admired by her peers. She made many friends in her nursing career and was known for her infectious smile, wit, and sass.

Tracy’s heart was in serving and helping others. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made to one of the following charities:

Methodist Medical Center’s Chaplain’s Fund. A charity which helps employees in need and one Tracy personally benefited from. Be sure and designate “Chaplain’s Fund” when making your donation: https://www.covenanthealthgiving.org/site/Donation2?1709.donation=form1&df_id=1709&mfc_pref=T

National Leiomyosarcoma Foundation. A charity which funds vital research and support for a very rare cancer: https://nlmsf.org/donate/

Meals on Wheels of America. A charity which primarily helps feed senior citizens in need. Tracy had a passion for helping the elderly: https://www.mealsonwheelsamerica.org/

The family will receive friends at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home on Sunday, January 10, 2021 from 11:00AM -1:00PM with the funeral service to follow at 1:00PM with Caleb Leach officiating. www.holleygamble.com