Tonight: Dragons host Powell on WYSH

Tune in during tonight’s edition of Trading Time Primetime for updates from inside the Don W. Lockard Gymnasium at Clinton High School as the Clinton Dragons and Lady Dragons entertain the Powell Panthers.

Following Primetime, we will join live from the Donnie Dome for complete play-by-play coverage of the conclusion of the girls’ game and continuing through the finish of the boys’ contest on the Fox & Farley Full Court Press on WYSH.

Elsewhere Thursday, Campbell County hits the road for Central, while Oliver Springs stays at home to face Oakdale. Coalfield is home for Wartburg, Halls visits Gibbs, and Union County plays host to Claiborne.

Don’t forget to tune in Saturday for another special edition of the Fox & Farley Full Court Press as the Campbell County Cougars invade the Dragon Den for a showdown with Clinton. Pregame coverage begins Saturday at 5:20 with tipoff of the girls’ game set for 5:30, only on WYSH.