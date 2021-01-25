Tommy Taylor, age 75 of Clinton

Tommy Taylor, age 75 of Clinton passed away on Sunday, January 24, 2021 at Methodist Medical Center.  Tommy was a member of Edgemoor Baptist Church where he stayed very active helping with the Building and Grounds Committee and the Awana’s.  Tommy retired from Anderson County School System in the maintenance department.  Throughout his life he enjoyed playing musical instruments, fishing, and bee keeping.  For many years Tommy helped work the Anderson County Fair.  He was born October 1, 1945 in Anderson County, Tennessee to the late Joe Taylor and Pearl Owenby Miller. 

He is survived by his loving wife, Betty Taylor of Clinton; daughter, Marcell Fay Taylor Bean of Oliver Springs; sons, Anthony Taylor of Clinton, and Toby Taylor & wife Candice of Caryville; sisters, Janice Morell of Rockwood, Patsy Calway & husband Robert of Oak Ridge, and Connie Wreyford Cheeck of North Carolina; brothers, Carl Taylor of Oak Ridge, Ronnie Taylor & wife Donna of Heiskell, Leon Taylor of Clinton, and Timothy Rogers of Cordova;  step children, Sherry Bryant of Clinton, Gayle Brown & husband Tracy of Clinton, Denise Sissom & husband David Clinton, Stephanie Brock & husband Joe of Clinton, and Laura Garrett & Ryan of Knoxville; several nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.

The family will have a graveside service 11:00 am, Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at Farmers Grove Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Rick Miller.  Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.  www.holleygamble.com

