TN National Guard members part of DC security contingent

Jim Harris 4 hours ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 39 Views

(TNG release) Over 750 Soldiers and Airmen with the Tennessee National Guard are part of a 25,000 member National Guard task force supporting the 59th Presidential Inauguration and assisting with security for the U.S. Capitol and other Federal properties in Washington, D.C.

The Tennessee Army National Guard is providing over 700 Soldiers from the 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment headquartered in Knoxville, the 194th Engineer Brigade headquartered in Jackson and the 230th Sustainment Brigade headquartered in Chattanooga. These Soldiers are assisting civil law enforcement and first responders with crowd management and security for the event.

In addition to the Soldiers providing support, roughly 50 Airmen with the Tennessee Air National Guard are supporting the inauguration with logistical, communications, food service and religious support. The Airmen are from Nashville’s 118th Wing, Knoxville’s 134th Air Refueling Wing and 119th Cyber Operations Squadron.

“The ability for the National Guard to rapidly alert, mobilize and deploy this size of formation from all 54 states and territories in less than a week is unprecedented and a testament to the commitment to duty of our citizen soldiers,” said Maj. Gen. Jeff Holmes, Tennessee’s Adjutant General. “Furthermore, it demonstrates we are an apolitical organization that is responsive to the needs of our Nation in whatever mission is directed by our civilian authorities.”

The current number of soldiers and airmen assigned to missions inside and outside the State represent less than 10% of our available Tennessee National Guard.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

SBA says $5B in PPP loans paid in first week

Tuesday, the U.S. Small Business Administration announced that it has approved approximately 60,000 PPP loan …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2021 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.