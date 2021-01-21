Timothy Gerald “Red” Phillips, age 54 of Rocky Top

Jim Harris 13 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 165 Views

Timothy Gerald “Red” Phillips, age 54 of Rocky Top, passed away on Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at the Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge. He was born on December 7, 1966 to the late Mitchell and Earldeen Washam Phillips. He was a dispatcher with the Rocky Top Police Department and had also worked in other capacities for the City of Rocky Top for many years. His hobbies included travelling, camping, being outdoors in the mountains, and playing cards. He loved sports, especially football, and enjoyed a good hamburger. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

He is survived by: wife, Jacqueline “Jackie” Phillips; siblings, Benny Phillips and wife Jennie, Anthony Phillips, Michael Phillips, Denny Phillips, and Beverly Phillips and husband Carlos; nephews, Brandon Phillips, CJ Phillips, Joseph Phillips, Mitchell Phillips; nieces, Misty Phillips, Alisha Phillips; great-nephews & nieces, Levi Phillips, Ryker Wallace, Houston Phillips, and Harlyn Phillips; mother & father-in-law, Jackie and Tammy West; special niece Ashlynn West; and many other family members and friends.

The family will receive friends at the Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Rocky Top on Friday, January 22, 2021 from 4-7pm with the funeral service to follow at 7pm with Rev. Wayne Phillips officiating. His entombment will be on Saturday, January 23, 2021 at 4:00pm at Powell Valley Cemetery in Lafollette. www.holleygamble.com

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Anita Jo Smith, age 63 of Powell

Anita Jo Smith, age 63 of Powell passed away on Monday, January 18, 2021 at …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2021 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.