THSO, AAA holding scholarship contest

The Tennessee Highway Safety Office (THSO) and AAA – The Auto Club Group are joining forces for the second year to offer the Reduce TN Crashes Scholarship Award. The THSO and AAA will reward one high school senior in Tennessee with a $3,000 scholarship for working with the THSO’s Reduce TN Crashes program to improve teen driver safety within their local community.

All Tennessee high school seniors are encouraged to apply. In order to be considered, the student must be a current high school senior who will attend a college or university in Tennessee. The student must be nominated by a principal, teacher, mentor, or school resource officer. The student is also required to write an essay explaining how he or she participated in Reduce TN Crashes activities during the 2017 – 2021 school years to educate other students about driver safety.

According to a contest announcement, each application submission will be judged based on the quality and content of the student nomination and essay. The scholarship will be awarded to the student who best demonstrates strong leadership skills, school involvement, volunteerism, and advocacy for teen driver safety. In order to apply, the student must register his or her high school at www.ReduceTNCrashes.org, then submit the student nomination and essay to www.ReduceTNCrashes.org/Scholarship by March 31, 2021.

In May 2020, the first Reduce TN Crashes Scholarship Award was granted to Ms. Dana White, then a senior at David Crockett High School in Jonesborough. She now attends East Tennessee State University and is pursuing a degree in nursing.

The second Reduce TN Crashes Scholarship Award recipient will be announced in May 2021.

For more information, visit www.ReduceTNCrashes.org/Scholarship or contact [email protected].