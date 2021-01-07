Testing changes at AC Health Department

Jim Harris 4 hours ago Community Bulletin Board, Coronavirus, Featured, Local News Leave a comment 69 Views

Free COVID-19 testing remains available at the Anderson County Health Department on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Testing on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays are by appointment only.

Call 865-425-8800 for more information.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

