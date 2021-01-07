Testing changes at AC Health Department

Free COVID-19 testing remains available at the Anderson County Health Department on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Testing on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays are by appointment only.
Call 865-425-8800 for more information.
