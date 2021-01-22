Tennessee Tree Day set for March 20

(City of Oak Ridge press release) Tennessee residents are invited to beautify their properties and their communities by planting trees on “Tennessee Tree Day” on March 20, 2021, and the Healthy Waters Program would like to help Oak Ridgers get involved.

Tennessee Tree Day 2021 is facilitated through the Tennessee Environment Council with the help of numerous state organizations and agencies. It is a statewide tree planting event that engages thousands of Tennesseans of all ages and backgrounds to partake in the most powerful method of carrying out conservation solutions that will benefit communities for decades to come. Volunteers across the state will plant trees at their homes, farms, businesses, neighborhoods and other locations of their choosing.

Reserve your seedlings online at https://www.tectn.org/tennesseetreeday2021.html now until March 7. Trees are available on a donation basis of $1.99/tree.

Tree pickup is set for Friday, March 19 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or Saturday, March 20 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Your local pickup site is located at the Oak Ridge Central Services Complex, 100 Woodbury Lane, Oak Ridge, TN 37830.

Everyone is encouraged to plant their tree on their property on Saturday, March 20, as part of America’s largest single-day tree planting event.

“It takes a few minutes to plant a tree, and the benefits grow for generations,” said Jeffrey Barrie, CEO of Tennessee Environmental Council. “We seek participation from all 95 counties, and have set up a statewide tree-distribution network that makes it convenient for participants,” said Barrie.

The goal of this annual effort is to maintain a healthy tree canopy in communities across Tennessee. Native tree species available include: Bald Cypress, Eastern Redbud, Northern Red Oak, White Oak, Pecan, Shortleaf Pine, Red Mulberry, Silky Dogwood, Tulip Poplar, Sweet Gum, Wild Plum and Buttonbush.

About the program: Tennessee Environmental Council’s Tree Program was established in 2007 with a goal of planting one million native trees across the state by 2025 to increase the biological diversity of our state, and to help replace trees lost to development and other causes. Since then, volunteers have planted over 679,100 trees, fulfilling the mission of engaging individuals and communities to improve our environment and public health.

The event is sponsored by numerous funders and agencies, including the Tennessee Division of Forestry, Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee, Memorial Foundation, Sharing Change, TVA, Bridgestone Americas Trust Fund, Penske, Cumberland River Compact, a dozen city and county municipalities, and other funders and sponsors.