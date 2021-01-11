TDLWD works through weekend to implement changes

Jim Harris 12 hours ago Coronavirus, Local News Leave a comment 17 Views

The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development says its employees worked through the weekend with its system vendor to implement the federal unemployment program extensions outlined in the recently-approved extension of federal pandemic relief.
According to the TDLWD, “claimants who exhausted their federal pandemic unemployment benefits prior to December 26, 2020, should have new benefit balances added to their PUA and PEUC claims. If the claimant exhausted benefits on, or prior to December 26, they can attempt to complete a certification. If the claimant is unable to certify and the system prompts them to file a claim, they should proceed and complete the refiling process. Claimants can go back and certify for missed weeks. They are required to provide work searches for each of the weeks they certify to receive unemployment benefits.”

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Fleischmann tests positive for COVID-19; feeling ‘okay,’ isolating

US Congressman Chuck Fleischmann, whose District 3 includes Anderson County, announced Sunday that he has …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2021 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.