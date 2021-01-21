TDLWD: Unemployment claims dip

According to data released this morning (Thursday, January 21st) by the state’s Department of Labor and Workforce Development, fewer Tennesseeans applied for unemployment last week when compared to the previous week.

For the week ending January 16th, 18,237 people applied for unemployment assistance, 3717 fewer than the previous week’s 21,954. You can see a chart with the unemployment numbers from just prior to the beginning of the pandemic and the resulting economic shutdown to this morning by visiting our website. There, you will also find a complete county-by-county breakdown of the numbers in the form of an interactive map.

Locally, last week, Anderson County saw 176 new applications filed and 442 continuing claims paid by the state. In Campbell County, there were 112 first-time filers last week, with another 227 continuing claims paid. 40 people applied for assistance in Morgan County, where another 106 people continued to receive benefits. 129 Roane Countians filed for unemployment last week, with another 367 receiving continued benefit payments.

New Claims Filed: The number of individuals filing new unemployment claims for the previous week.
Continued Claims: The number of claims continued with weekly certifications.
 

WEEKWEEK ENDING DATENEW CLAIMSCONTINUED CLAIMS
10March 142,70216,342
11March 2139,09616,098
12March 2894,49234,570
13April 4116,141112,438
14April 1174,772199,910
15April 1868,968267,053
16April 2543,792324,543
17May 237,319321,571
18May 929,308325,095
19May 1628,692314,487
20May 2326,041310,126
21May 3022,784302,260
22June 621,417292,234
23June 1319,925280,593
24June 2021,155266,596
25June 2722,256262,224
26July 425,843256,645
27July 1122,431251,924
28July 1825,794243,405
29July 2519,461242,397
30August 111,690224,093
31August 810,036208,810
32August 1513,806204,726
33August 2210,998191,204
34August 2912,035184,781
35September 511,706176,388
36September 1210,771163,791
37September 1911,313152,195
38September 269,802138,727
39October 39,839125,238
40October 1010,14590,507
41October 179,87377,740
42October 247,77070,982
43October 316,99264,188
44November 77,22158,298
45November 146,18253,976
46November 216,87351,624
47November 285,78946,665
48December 56,88646,404
49December 127,46444,215
50December 197,41143,482
51December 2610,19845,226
52January 216,55451,816
01January 921,954 58,945 
02January 1618,23749,270
New Claims Since March 151,021,145 
TDLWD

