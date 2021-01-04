TDLWD releases latest on CARES Act benefits

Jim Harris

The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development (TDLWD) has new information regarding weekly certifications for claimants receiving federal pandemic unemployment benefits impacted by the CARES Act Extension H.R. 133.
Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) claimants with a remaining benefit balance, or who have exhausted their benefits, but certified for the week ending December 26, can start certifying Sunday for the week ending January 2.
If a claimant is unable to certify, they should not try to refile their claim. TDLWD will provide further instructions on when they should refile their claim after the Department receives final federal guidance on the implementation of the CARES Act Extension H.R. 133.

