Sue Ann Appleton, age 64

Mrs. Sue Ann Appleton, age 64, passed away last Thursday, January 14 in Oak Ridge, TN, due to complications from Covid.

The former Sue Weber was born in Muskegon, MI, on September 18, 1956 to Frederick Weber, Sr. and Virginia (Frantz) Weber.

She graduated from Mona Shores High School in the 1970s followed by Hackley School of Nursing, where she earned her RN. Mrs. Appleton was a mother and nurse in Muskegon, MI; Boston, MA; and Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge. She loved cooking, gardening and babysitting her two beloved grandchildren, Lilly and Mason.

She left behind a daughter, Amanda Clark; son-in-law, Michael Clark; two grandchildren; and step grandchildren. Mrs. Appleton also leaves behind a foster sister, Kathie Homan of Muskegon, MI; a sister and brother-in-law, Debbie and John Stolcenburg also of Muskegon; a brother, Frederick Weber, Jr. of Knoxville; and a sister, M. Elaine Weber of Clinton, TN.

Preceding her in death is her second husband, Walter J. Appleton, Jr., as well as her parents. Services are TBA. www.holleygamble.com

