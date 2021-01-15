Steven Eugene Barbee Sr., age 70, of Clinton, Tennessee gained his angel wings Thursday, January 14 th, 2021 surrounded by his family and best friend. Steve was born April 11, 1950 in Knoxville, TN and was a 1968 graduate of Rule Hugh School. In 1969, Steve began his working career at Knoxville Rod and Bearing and later becoming manager at B&R Machine Shop in 1976. In 1982, Steve started his sales career as a District Sales Manager with Dana Corporation and in 1999 became a District Sales Manager for Wix Filters until his retirement in 2015. Steve was an avid Street Rod enthusiast. His passion was buying and restoring old cars along with his best friend Roger. He was a member of the Volunteer Street Rods.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Oral Waggoner Barbee and brother, Gerald Barbee.

Steve is survived by wife of 17 years, Cathy Oliver Barbee; children, Kimberly Richie(Josh), Shannon Barbee(Cortney), Kathy Brannan(Rob), Steven Barbee(Belinda); Grandchildren, Elizabeth Richie, Abigail Richie, Jared Barbee, Lincoln Barbee, Robby Brannan, Abram Barbee, Emily Riegle, Alex Riegle; sisters, Janet Smith, Robin Wood(Jim); aunt, Faye Hickle; best friends, Roger Byrd and Ralph Parton. A special thank you to Kelly Patrick and Ruby Henry with Covenant Hospice for compassion, love and special care you gave to all of us.

In lieu of flowers please remit to: Mary Ann Gambill 668 West Lane, Lenior City, TN 37771 RE: Cruisin For The Kids.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, January 16, 2021 at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton from 5-7PM with the funeral service to follow at 7:00pm. Steve’s interment will be held at the Oak Ridge Memorial Park on Sunday, January 17, 2021 at 2:00PM. www.holleygamble.com