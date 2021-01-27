State to send postcard renewal notices

Starting this month, the Tennessee Department of Revenue is now sending postcards to motor vehicle registrants to remind them of upcoming renewal dates.

The postcards will replace traditional letters and will reduce state mailing expenses by an estimated $500,000. Other states, including neighboring Kentucky, North Carolina, and Virginia—just to name three, also send postcard notices for registration renewals

“This is a more efficient, effective way to remind citizens about their upcoming registration renewals,” Commissioner David Gerregano said. “lt’s also a good way for the state to save money without sacrificing any services.”

The department partners with the state’s 95 county clerks to administer vehicle title and registration in the state. You can find more information about renewals, as well as a sample postcard, on the department’s website at www.tn.gov/revenue/renewals.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the department encourages motorists to renew their registration online at www.andersoncountyclerk.com.

“We are excited to partner with Department of Revenue to help get the word out about this new postcard registration reminder,” Jeff Cole Anderson County Clerk said. Cole will join us on Friday’s “Ask Your Neighbor” to discuss this new program and update us on what else is happening in the Clerk’s office.