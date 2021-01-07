State: First-time jobless claims increase

New data released Thursday by the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development shows that over 16,000 people filed first-time unemployment claims last week. The state says that for the week ending January 2nd, 16,554 people filed jobless claims, the highest number recorded in a single week since the end of July. Today’s figures also represent a 6356-person increase in first-time filers over last week’s number of 10,198. Since the beginning of March, when the effects of the pandemic and the related economic shutdown began to be felt in earnest, 980,983 have filed unemployment claims with the state.

115 Anderson Countians filed for unemployment last week and another 485 people received continued benefit payments. Campbell County had 78 people apply for assistance last week, with another 249 receiving continuing benefits. 72 claims were filed a week ago in Roane County, where 364 continuing claims were paid, and in Morgan County, there were 42 new filings and 112 continued payments.

New Claims Filed: The number of individuals filing new unemployment claims for the previous week.

Continued Claims: The number of claims continued with weekly certifications.



WEEK WEEK ENDING DATE NEW CLAIMS CONTINUED CLAIMS 10 March 14 2,702 16,342 11 March 21 39,096 16,098 12 March 28 94,492 34,570 13 April 4 116,141 112,438 14 April 11 74,772 199,910 15 April 18 68,968 267,053 16 April 25 43,792 324,543 17 May 2 37,319 321,571 18 May 9 29,308 325,095 19 May 16 28,692 314,487 20 May 23 26,041 310,126 21 May 30 22,784 302,260 22 June 6 21,417 292,234 23 June 13 19,925 280,593 24 June 20 21,155 266,596 25 June 27 22,256 262,224 26 July 4 25,843 256,645 27 July 11 22,431 251,924 28 July 18 25,794 243,405 29 July 25 19,461 242,397 30 August 1 11,690 224,093 31 August 8 10,036 208,810 32 August 15 13,806 204,726 33 August 22 10,998 191,204 34 August 29 12,035 184,781 35 September 5 11,706 176,388 36 September 12 10,771 163,791 37 September 19 11,313 152,195 38 September 26 9,802 138,727 39 October 3 9,839 125,238 40 October 10 10,145 90,507 41 October 17 9,873 77,740 42 October 24 7,770 70,982 43 October 31 6,992 64,188 44 November 7 7,221 58,298 45 November 14 6,182 53,976 46 November 21 6,873 51,624 47 November 28 5,789 46,665 48 December 5 6,886 46,404 49 December 12 7,464 44,215 50 December 19 7,411 43,482 51 December 26 10,198 45,226 52 January 2 16,554 51,816 New Claims Since March 15 980,983