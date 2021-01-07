State: First-time jobless claims increase

New data released Thursday by the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development shows that over 16,000 people filed first-time unemployment claims last week. The state says that for the week ending January 2nd, 16,554 people filed jobless claims, the highest number recorded in a single week since the end of July. Today’s figures also represent a 6356-person increase in first-time filers over last week’s number of 10,198. Since the beginning of March, when the effects of the pandemic and the related economic shutdown began to be felt in earnest, 980,983 have filed unemployment claims with the state.

115 Anderson Countians filed for unemployment last week and another 485 people received continued benefit payments. Campbell County had 78 people apply for assistance last week, with another 249 receiving continuing benefits. 72 claims were filed a week ago in Roane County, where 364 continuing claims were paid, and in Morgan County, there were 42 new filings and 112 continued payments.

WEEKWEEK ENDING DATENEW CLAIMSCONTINUED CLAIMS
10March 142,70216,342
11March 2139,09616,098
12March 2894,49234,570
13April 4116,141112,438
14April 1174,772199,910
15April 1868,968267,053
16April 2543,792324,543
17May 237,319321,571
18May 929,308325,095
19May 1628,692314,487
20May 2326,041310,126
21May 3022,784302,260
22June 621,417292,234
23June 1319,925280,593
24June 2021,155266,596
25June 2722,256262,224
26July 425,843256,645
27July 1122,431251,924
28July 1825,794243,405
29July 2519,461242,397
30August 111,690224,093
31August 810,036208,810
32August 1513,806204,726
33August 2210,998191,204
34August 2912,035184,781
35September 511,706176,388
36September 1210,771163,791
37September 1911,313152,195
38September 269,802138,727
39October 39,839125,238
40October 1010,14590,507
41October 179,87377,740
42October 247,77070,982
43October 316,99264,188
44November 77,22158,298
45November 146,18253,976
46November 216,87351,624
47November 285,78946,665
48December 56,88646,404
49December 127,46444,215
50December 197,41143,482
51December 2610,19845,226
52January 216,55451,816
New Claims Since March 15980,983 

