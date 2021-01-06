State announces vaccine eligibility tool

The Tennessee Department of Health announced Tuesday that 99 new deaths attributed to COVID-19 had been reported across the state, bringing the total since March to 7267.

That included two new deaths in Anderson County (75 total), and one new death each in Campbell (38) and Roane (64) counties.

The numbers of new cases continue to climb as do the numbers of deaths, but vaccines are being administered to those who qualfy under the state’s vaccination plan. While the rollout of the vaccine both here, and across the country, has appeared at times to be chaotic and uneven, the CDC says that Tennessee is actually among the top states in the nation as far as getting people vaccinated quickly. As of yesterday (January 5th), around 2258 of every 100,000 Tennesseeans had received their first doses of one of the two currently-approved vaccines.

Other states reported to be vaccinating quickly are Alaska, Connecticut, Maine, New Mexico, West Virginia, Vermont, New Hampshire, Montana and Hawaii. You can see the complete CDC report by following this link.

Data from the Tennessee Department of Health showed Tuesday that more than 169,000 had received the vaccine.

On Tuesday, Governor Bill Lee announced a new digital tool to help inform Tennesseans when they will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

“In addition to creating a strong infrastructure for distribution, we’re currently one of the top states in the nation for total doses administered, vaccinating more than 150,000 Tennesseans in just two weeks,” said Gov. Lee. “This tool is yet another step we’re taking to provide Tennesseans with critical information as our vaccine supply increases and more phases become eligible.”

The eligibility tool allows users to opt-in to receive updates and notifications about their vaccine phase and provides risk-based and age-based phase information at the county level.

Vaccine phases and the current estimated vaccine timeline can be found here . Once at the site, you will be asked which county you live in, followed by a series of work-related questions and a question about your age range, all designed to identify who will is currently, or eventually will be, eligible to receive the vaccines, which are being distributed according to a formula spelled out in the state’s COVID Vaccination Plan. At the conclusion of the very brief survey, you will then be asked to provide your email address and/or your cell phone number to receive a notification when you are eligible to receive the first of the two-dose vaccine.

The eligibility tool and COVID-19 information can be accessed at https://covid19.tn.gov/.