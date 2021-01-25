Special legislative session focused on education closes

Friday, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee, Lt. Gov. McNally, Speaker Sexton and members of the General Assembly closed a historic special session to address learning loss and the negative effects on student proficiency in reading and math marked by time away from the classroom due to COVID-19.

In addition to interventions for Tennessee students, the passed legislation increases the salary component of the education funding formula by 2%.

Gov. Lee’s slate of education priorities included learning loss, phonics-based reading instruction and accountability measures to inform student progress.

The passed legislation includes the following measures:

Intervening to Stop Learning Loss – SB 7002/HB 7004

Requires interventions for struggling students including after-school learning mini-camps, learning loss bridge camps and summer learning camps, beginning summer 2021

Program prioritizes students who score below proficient in both reading (ELA) and math subjects

Creates the Tennessee Accelerated Literacy and Learning Corps to provide ongoing tutoring for students throughout the entire school year

Strengthens laws around a third grade reading gate so we no longer advance students who are not prepared

Building Better Readers with Phonics – SB 7003/HB 7002

Ensures local education agencies (LEAs) use a phonics-based approach for kindergarten through third grade reading instruction

Establishes a reading screener for parents and teachers to identify when students need help, well before third grade

Provides training and support for educators to teach phonics-based reading instruction

Accountability to Inform – SB 7001/HB 7003

Extends hold harmless provisions from the 2019-20 school year to the 2020-21 school year so that students, teachers, schools and districts do not face any negative consequences associated with student assessments

Provides parents and educators with assessment data including TCAP testing to provide an accurate picture of where Tennessee students are and what supports are needed to offset any learning losses