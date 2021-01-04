SoS launches ‘Protect Your Address. Protect Yourself.’ campaign

In time for National Stalking Awareness Month and National Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention Month, which are recognized each January, the Secretary of State’s office launched the Protect Your Address. Protect Yourself. campaign promoting their Safe at Home address confidentiality program.

“Protecting your address is a critical step for individuals or families to take to help protect themselves from becoming victims again,” said Secretary of State Tre Hargett. “This free program is available for Tennesseans of any age or gender who’ve been a victim of stalking, human trafficking, domestic abuse or any sexual offense.”

Safe at Home, which launched March 1, 2019, prevents abusers from locating their victims through public records by providing approved applicants a substitute address that may be used for legal purposes, including voter registration and government services such as a driver’s license and access to assistance programs.

Under current Tennessee law, most state and local government records are available for public review. These public records, which include identifying information, make it easy for abusers to track and find their victims.

Participants must complete an application with one of our partner agencies. Safe at Home has partner agencies serving every county in Tennessee. Prospective applicants can find a list of all our partnering agencies with Certified Application Assistants to guide participants through enrollment at www.SafeAtHomeTN.com.

Find more information about the Safe at Home program, participant eligibility or becoming a partner agency, visit www.SafeAtHomeTN.com or call 615-253-3043.

