Shirley Richard Hendricks, age 61 of Clinton

Shirley Richard Hendricks, age 61 of Clinton, passed away on Monday, January 4, 2021 at his home. He was born on July 24, 1959 to the late Shirley Franklin and Velma Drown Hendricks in Anderson County. He will be dearly missed.

He is preceded in death by brothers, Tommy Hendricks, and Ronnie Hendricks.

He is survived by: sons, Rick Hendricks, Jonathan Hendricks; daughters, Jennifer Hendricks, Rachel Hendricks; grandchildren, Kyra Bunch, Simon Duncan; nieces, Heather Bailey, Kim Van Valkenburgh, and Jacque Arrington.

A graveside service will be held on Monday, January 11, 2021 at the Woodhaven Memorial Gardens at 2pm.

Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

