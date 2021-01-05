Sally Jo Shultz, age 62, of Clinton, passed away from Covid-19 at the Parkwest Medical center on January 4, 2021. She was born on December 1, 1958 to the late Ernest and Reva June Duncan. Sally was a graduate of Clinton High School then later graduated from Tusculum University with her Master’s. Sally worked for Y-12 for 20 years and then went on to work for SRA as a project manager. In addition to her parents, Sally was preceded in death by infant sister, Ann Duncan. Survived by:
Husband …………………Michael Shultz
Brother…………………..Lynn Duncan (Linda)
1 Nephew and 2 Nieces
Sisters in law………Brenda Shrader (Sam) and Deborah Shultz
Special Friends……….John and Shirley McNeely The family will have a graveside service Wednesday, January 6, 2020 at 12noon at Norris Memorial Gardens. www.holleygamble.com
