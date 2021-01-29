RSCC Vision Clinic set to resume operations

(RSCC press release) Roane State’s Opticianry Dispensing Clinic is set to resume its services on Tuesday, February 2, 2021, for the spring semester. The clinic is part of the college’s comprehensive two-year opticianry program, the only accredited program of its kind in the State of Tennessee.

Anyone looking for a new pair of glasses at a great price can take advantage of the clinic’s offerings. Services are available to Roane State students, employees and local residents. Program director Rebecca Morton said all that’s needed is a written eyeglass prescription less than one year old.

Through the clinic, patients can get free eyeglass frames in most cases and a promotional price for lenses and coatings. At the same time, clients are also enhancing students’ education.

COVID-19 safety precautions at the clinic include a face mask requirement for both students and clients. Students also wear face shields when they’re taking clients’ measurements for eyeglass frames. Morton advised that all frames are disinfected after patients handle them and the clinic is sanitized after each client’s visit. Due to these additional safety precautions, appointments are required.

Those wishing to purchase glasses can make an appointment by calling (865) 882-4635. The clinic is open for fittings from 9 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. and from 12:30 p.m. to 3:15 p.m. on Tuesdays until April 12. The optical clinic is located in room 209-A of the Yager Building on the Roane County Campus. After the initial appointment, patients will return to pick up their glasses and students in the Vision Care Technology program are graded.

Costs vary depending on the patient’s prescription, lens design and other options. Fashion frames, computer glasses, children’s glasses, prescription sunglasses, safety glasses and all types of specialty glasses are available through the clinic.

The Roane State optical clinic operates during the spring and fall semesters only. Please note that eye exams and contact lenses are not provided by the clinic. For more information about the clinic and RSCC’s opticianry program, visit roanestate.edu/visioncare.