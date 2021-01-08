Ronald Eugene Cooper, age 71, of Powell,

Jim Harris 5 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 50 Views

Ronald Eugene Cooper, age 71, of Powell, passed away on Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at the Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge. He was born July 23, 1949 in Knoxville, TN to the late John Eugene Cooper and Elise Breeden Cooper. He was a veteran of the United States Army having served in Vietnam, after his time in the army he went on to serve in the National Guard. In addition to his parents, Ronnie is preceded in death by, wife, Phyllis Coward Cooper; siblings, Shirley Ann Shultz and Donald Ray Cooper. Survived by, siblings, Tommy Cooper, Michael Cooper and wife Carolyn and Barbara Anderson; special friends, Roger Metcalf, David Coward, James Monroe and Brian Johnson. Ronald’s graveside will be held at the East Tennessee State Veteran Cemetery 2200 E Governor John Sevier Hwy on Wednesday, January 20 th, 2021 at 11:30AM. www.holleygamble.com

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Fred Keeney, age 93 of Heiskell

Fred Keeney, age 93 of Heiskell, passed away on Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at his …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2021 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.