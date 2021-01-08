Ronald Eugene Cooper, age 71, of Powell, passed away on Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at the Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge. He was born July 23, 1949 in Knoxville, TN to the late John Eugene Cooper and Elise Breeden Cooper. He was a veteran of the United States Army having served in Vietnam, after his time in the army he went on to serve in the National Guard. In addition to his parents, Ronnie is preceded in death by, wife, Phyllis Coward Cooper; siblings, Shirley Ann Shultz and Donald Ray Cooper. Survived by, siblings, Tommy Cooper, Michael Cooper and wife Carolyn and Barbara Anderson; special friends, Roger Metcalf, David Coward, James Monroe and Brian Johnson. Ronald’s graveside will be held at the East Tennessee State Veteran Cemetery 2200 E Governor John Sevier Hwy on Wednesday, January 20 th, 2021 at 11:30AM. www.holleygamble.com

Related