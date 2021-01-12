Rocky Top PD receives statewide recognition

On Monday, January 11, the Tennessee Highway Safety Office (THSO) recognized 44 law enforcement agencies during its 16th Annual Law Enforcement Challenge. This year, 53 Law Enforcement Challenge applications were submitted: 17 from West Tennessee, 14 from Middle Tennessee, 11 from East Tennessee, 11 from the Cumberland Region, and one submission from each of the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) districts.

Locally, the Rocky Top Police Department placed third among departments with between one and 10 officers.

“The THSO is proud to recognize the hard work and dedication of Tennessee law enforcement agencies this year,” said THSO Director Buddy Lewis. “The COVID-19 pandemic presented unique obstacles we’ve never experienced before in traffic enforcement. Despite this, our partners remained focused, diligent, and enthusiastic about saving lives across Tennessee roadways. We appreciate all of our law enforcement partners and look forward to continuing our shared mission toward zero deaths.”

Award winners are listed as follows. For more information, please visit www.tntrafficsafety.org.

1-10 Officers Category

1st Place: Benton Police Department

2nd Place: Chapel Hill Police Department

3rd Place: Rocky Top Police Department

11-25 Officers Category

1st Place: Fairfield Glade Police Department

2nd Place: Bolivar Police Department

2nd Place: Newbern Police Department

3rd Place: White House Police Department

26-45 Officers Category

1st Place: Brownsville Police Department

2nd Place: Martin Police Department

3rd Place: McMinnville Police Department

46-75 Officers Category

1st Place: Greene County Sheriff’s Office

2nd Place: Maryville Police Department

3rd Place: Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office

76-100 Officers Category

1st Place: Fort Campbell Police Department

2nd Place: Gallatin Police Department

3rd Place: Williamson County Sheriff’s Office

101-200 Officers Category

1st Place: Bartlett Police Department

2nd Place: Sumner County Sheriff’s Office

3rd Place: Blount County Sheriff’s Office

201-500 Officers Category

1st Place: Clarksville Police Department

2nd Place: Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office

3rd Place: Chattanooga Police Department

501 or More Officers Category

1st Place: Shelby County Sheriff’s Office

2nd Place: Metro Nashville Police Department

3rd Place: Memphis Police Department

THP Districts Category

1st Place: THP District 6 – Cookeville

2nd Place: THP District 8 – Jackson

3rd Place: THP District 5 – Fall Branch

University Police Category

1st Place: University of Tennessee Knoxville Police Department

2nd Place: Austin Peay State University Police Department

Director’s Award – Highest Overall Score

Bartlett Police Department

Director’s Award – Sheriff’s Office

Greene County Sheriff’s Office

Rookie of the Year

Obion County Sheriff’s Office

Occupant Protection Award

Austin Peay State University Police Department

Child Passenger Safety Award

THP District 8 – Jackson

Impaired Driving Awareness Award

Crossville Police Department

Speed Awareness Award

Tipton County Sheriff’s Office

Bicycle & Pedestrian Safety Award

Gallatin Police Department

Teen Driver Safety Award

THP District 8 – Jackson

Commercial Motor Vehicle Enforcement Award

THP District 7 – Lawrenceburg

Motorcycle Safety Award

Clarksville Police Department

Distracted Driving Award

Clarksville Police Department

Distracted Driving Award – Tennessee Highway Patrol

THP District 8 – Jackson

Seat Belts Are For Everyone (SAFE) Campaign

Crossville Police Department