Rocky Top PD receives statewide recognition

On Monday, January 11, the Tennessee Highway Safety Office (THSO) recognized 44 law enforcement agencies during its 16th Annual Law Enforcement Challenge. This year, 53 Law Enforcement Challenge applications were submitted: 17 from West Tennessee, 14 from Middle Tennessee, 11 from East Tennessee, 11 from the Cumberland Region, and one submission from each of the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) districts.
Locally, the Rocky Top Police Department placed third among departments with between one and 10 officers.
“The THSO is proud to recognize the hard work and dedication of Tennessee law enforcement agencies this year,” said THSO Director Buddy Lewis. “The COVID-19 pandemic presented unique obstacles we’ve never experienced before in traffic enforcement. Despite this, our partners remained focused, diligent, and enthusiastic about saving lives across Tennessee roadways. We appreciate all of our law enforcement partners and look forward to continuing our shared mission toward zero deaths.”
Award winners are listed as follows. For more information, please visit www.tntrafficsafety.org.
1-10 Officers Category
- 1st Place: Benton Police Department
- 2nd Place: Chapel Hill Police Department
- 3rd Place: Rocky Top Police Department
11-25 Officers Category
- 1st Place: Fairfield Glade Police Department
- 2nd Place: Bolivar Police Department
- 2nd Place: Newbern Police Department
- 3rd Place: White House Police Department
26-45 Officers Category
- 1st Place: Brownsville Police Department
- 2nd Place: Martin Police Department
- 3rd Place: McMinnville Police Department
46-75 Officers Category
- 1st Place: Greene County Sheriff’s Office
- 2nd Place: Maryville Police Department
- 3rd Place: Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office
76-100 Officers Category
- 1st Place: Fort Campbell Police Department
- 2nd Place: Gallatin Police Department
- 3rd Place: Williamson County Sheriff’s Office
101-200 Officers Category
- 1st Place: Bartlett Police Department
- 2nd Place: Sumner County Sheriff’s Office
- 3rd Place: Blount County Sheriff’s Office
201-500 Officers Category
- 1st Place: Clarksville Police Department
- 2nd Place: Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office
- 3rd Place: Chattanooga Police Department
501 or More Officers Category
- 1st Place: Shelby County Sheriff’s Office
- 2nd Place: Metro Nashville Police Department
- 3rd Place: Memphis Police Department
THP Districts Category
- 1st Place: THP District 6 – Cookeville
- 2nd Place: THP District 8 – Jackson
- 3rd Place: THP District 5 – Fall Branch
University Police Category
- 1st Place: University of Tennessee Knoxville Police Department
- 2nd Place: Austin Peay State University Police Department
Director’s Award – Highest Overall Score
- Bartlett Police Department
Director’s Award – Sheriff’s Office
- Greene County Sheriff’s Office
Rookie of the Year
- Obion County Sheriff’s Office
Occupant Protection Award
- Austin Peay State University Police Department
Child Passenger Safety Award
- THP District 8 – Jackson
Impaired Driving Awareness Award
- Crossville Police Department
Speed Awareness Award
- Tipton County Sheriff’s Office
Bicycle & Pedestrian Safety Award
- Gallatin Police Department
Teen Driver Safety Award
- THP District 8 – Jackson
Commercial Motor Vehicle Enforcement Award
- THP District 7 – Lawrenceburg
Motorcycle Safety Award
- Clarksville Police Department
Distracted Driving Award
- Clarksville Police Department
Distracted Driving Award – Tennessee Highway Patrol
- THP District 8 – Jackson
Seat Belts Are For Everyone (SAFE) Campaign
- Crossville Police Department