Robert E. Tinkle aged 81 passed away on January 27th, 2021. He was born Feb 1, 1939 in Logansport, IN to Floyd (Deb) Tinkle and Catherine Wood Tinkle. He was a graduate of Royal Center High School and served in the US Air Force following graduating. He married the former Lois Tatman of Royal Center and in 1969 relocated to Oliver Springs, TN. He worked at the Y-12 plant in Oak Ridge for 25 years, retiring in 1994.

Bob Tinkle served the community in several ways, serving as Alderman, Scoutmaster and as a member of the Jaycees. He was a longtime member of Beech Park Baptist Church. He enjoyed camping, motorcycles, model trains and mostly being around his family.

He is survived by his 4 children Dawn Patterson of Oak Ridge, TN, Bryan Tinkle of Knoxville TN, Robert G. Tinkle of Oliver Springs TN, and Kara Blevins of Oak Ridge TN; 6 grandchildren Jennifer Byrge of Lake City, Deidre Britt of Oak Ridge TN, Justin Tinkle of Oliver Springs TN, Wesley Tinkle of Clinton Tn, Gabriel Blevins of Beaverton, OR and Kieran Blevins of Oak Ridge TN; and 9 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his brothers Ron Gady of Winnamac IN and Rex Gady of Burnettsville IN. His parents and sister Debra Tinkle preceded him in death.

The family will receive friends, Friday, January 29, 2021 between the hours of 5:00 pm and 7:00 pm at Premier Sharp Funeral Home in Oliver Springs. The funeral will follow at 7:00 pm in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Robbie Leach officiating. Burial and graveside services will be held, Saturday, January 30, 2021 at 11:00 am at Anderson Memorial Gardens in Clinton, TN. Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proudly serving the Tinkle family and we invite you to share a message of condolence to the family at www.sharpfh.com.