Roane State closing several campuses, including Campbell, due to weather

Jim Harris 11 hours ago

Inclement Weather Announcement from ROANE STATE:

Roane State’s Campbell, Cumberland, Fentress and Scott County campuses are closing immediately due to inclement weather. These campuses will move to remote operations for the remainder of the day.

