Report: Thompson sued over recording device

According to the online newspaper The Volunteer Times, six people have filed a lawsuit against former LaFollette City Council member Ann Thompson and her husband Nick in connection to her planting a hidden recording device in the Council chambers that was discovered in February of 2019 after it fell from its hiding place during a prayer meeting. Investigators say that Thompson had placed the device in an alleged attempt to catch other members of the Council violating the state’s Open Meeting, or “Sunshine,” Laws.

Last month, Thompson pleaded guilty to one count each of wiretapping and electronic surveillance, both of which are Class D felonies. She resigned her Council seat in November of last year.

She is expected to be placed on judicial diversion for six years, meaning that if she successfully completes her probation, the conviction could be removed from her record.

According to the Times, James Foster, Daniel Foster, Corey Lawson, Mandi Rodriguez, Daniel Smith, and Brian Tiller filed the suit last week week for “intercepting their oral communications by means of a recording device.”

The plaintiffs are seeking a jury trial in this case, and according to the Times report, are each seeking $10,000 in statutory damage, up to $250,000 in punitive damages, attorney and litigation fees, and court costs.