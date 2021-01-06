Reminder: Roane State offering drone course this spring

Last fall, Roane State Community College announced it was adding a new drone class for the spring semester. This week, the school sent out a reminder that the three credit-hour class – AERO 1030 W01 – which prepares students to take the Federal Aviation Administration’s Part 107 Remote Pilot Aeronautical Knowledge test to obtain FAA certification, will be offered beginning later this month.

Dr. Matt Waters, associate professor of Mass Communications, is the instructor for the 15-week class, which will be offered completely online.

The class is designed for people who need certification to fly drones commercially, like safety officers, structural inspectors, professional videographers and even students who are interested in pursuing aeronautics as a career. The school has included basic drone flight training as a part of the news-gathering experience in mass communications classes since 2017.

Topics covered during the class will include regulations, loading and performance, and small unmanned aircraft operations. The FAA Remote Pilot Certificate must be completed during the course at student expense. Students will also learn how to identify sources of weather information, airspace classifications and flight restriction, as well as radio communication procedures, airport operations and preflight inspection procedures.

The class will run online from January 19 until May 7th. The Course Reference Number is 14333. There is a textbook for the course titled “Remote Pilot 2020 TEST PREP” available at the college bookstore.

Spring 2021 registration is open until the first day of classes.

New students can apply for admission to Roane State by visiting roanestate.edu/apply. The course schedule can be viewed online at roanestate.edu/schedule.