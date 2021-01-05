RCSO charges man in shooting

Jim Harris

Authorities in Roane County arrested a man early Sunday morning in connection to an incident alleged to have occurred Friday afternoon.

According to our partners at BBB-TV, 46-year-old Arthur Alan Abston is facing charges of especially aggravated kidnapping and attempted murder, and is being held at the Roane County Jail.

Investigators say that a female victim told them that Abston had held her against her will at a home in the South of the River area on Friday afternoon, and that the man had shot her in the leg. The woman was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Sheriff’s Office, which is continuing its investigation.

