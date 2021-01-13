Ragan: ACS receives $6200 in ‘unclaimed property’

State Representative John Ragan, who represents District 33 encompassing Anderson County in the State Legislature announced on Tuesday that the Anderson County school system received $6,239.40 in unclaimed property from the Tennessee Department of Treasury.

Unclaimed property is money that has been turned over to the state by businesses and organizations unable to locate the rightful owner.

“Our schools have faced many challenges during this unprecedented year. Every dollar helps our district continue to address the needs of our students and teachers,” Ragan said in a release announcing the windfall. “I am grateful to Treasurer David Lillard and his team for working to return this money to our community.”

Tennessee’s unclaimed property program was established by the General Assembly and is administered by the Department of Treasury.

Approximately $65 million in unclaimed property was returned to Tennesseans in the last fiscal year.