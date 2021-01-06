Public hearing in Clinton, public meeting in Oak Ridge

The City of Clinton has announced it will hold a Public Hearing on Ordinance No. 654 – Amending Title 8, Chapter 1 of the Clinton Municipal Code, dealing with Intoxicating Liquors, specifically to amend it to limit where package liquor stores can operate in the city following the approval of package sales by referendum in November, on Monday, January 25th at 5:30 pm at Clinton City Hall. Passage of the referendum allows for the operation of liquor stores, and while the city can only exercise limited control over their operations, which are overseen by the state, it can dictate where those businesses are located. In this instance, such stores could only operate in higher-traffic retail areas, and would be prohibited from opening in lower-traffic areas.

The meeting will be open to the public and following strict social distancing and face covering guidelines which are necessary to protect the public health, safety, and welfare in light of COVID-19.

You can read the entire ordinance, as written, by following this link.

The City of Oak Ridge has announced it will hold a public meeting on Wednesday, January 20th at 6 pm to provide more information concerning the city’s application for a Clean Water State Revolving Fund (CWSRF). The proposed project consists of the rehabilitation or replacement of up to 350 manholes, rehabilitation of approximately 10,000 linear sewer mains, and the evaluation and design of improvements needed for the Emory Valley Sewer Pump Station.

You can find more by following this link.