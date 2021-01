Phyllis Ann Bradshaw, age 75 of Clinton passed away at Methodist Medical Center on Monday, January 25, 2021. She was born May 4, 1945 in Clinton, Tennessee to the late Claiborne and Louise Arden.

She is survived by her two sons, Phillip and Bryan Bradshaw. The family will have a Celebration of Life service held at a later date.

Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com