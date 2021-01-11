Patricia Ruth Tripp, age 81 of Oliver Springs, passed away on Monday, January 4, 2021.

She was born on August 19, 1939 in Leeds, Alabama to the late Jack and Louise Steward. Patricia lived her life to serve the Lord and attended Beech Fork Holiness church. She loved listening to good preaching and worshipping with her church family whom she adored. Reading her bible and attending church were most important to her and she especially loved being with her family. After working for many years, she retired as a machinist from Seco-Carboloy in Lenoir City.

Patricia was preceded in death by her husband, William (Bill) Tripp; parents, John (Jack) Steward and Louise Steward; brother, Gary Steward and wife Connie.

She leaves behind her children, Teresa Prevo, John Tripp and wife Sandy, Rene Justice and husband Darrell; grandchildren, Christy Mayes and husband John, Bryan Prevo and wife Bethany, Kevin Lawson and fiancé Lisa, Sean Justice, and Sebastian Tripp; great-grandchildren, Leea and Kylee Mayes, Debra and Ethan Lawson; 3 brothers, Edward Steward and wife Maricia, John (Billy) Steward and wife Jacqueline, Ron Steward and wife Terry; 3 sisters, Sarah Lawson and husband Richard, Sharon Eason and husband Tom, Jan Eason and husband Mike; an abundance of nieces, nephews, and cousins that were very dear to her.

A graveside service will be held at 11 am on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at Anderson Memorial Gardens with John (Billy) Steward officiating.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to The American Kidney Fund at 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852. www.kidneyfund.org.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proudly serving the Tripp family. www.Sharpfh.com.