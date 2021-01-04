ORPD: Man arrested after convenience store robbery

According to Oak Ridge Police, an Oak Ridge man was arrested late Sunday night accused in an armed robbery at J & C Market on East Tennessee Avenue.

43-year-old Tyrone N. Partridge reportedly displayed a handgun and demanded the contents of the register at the market at around 9 p.m. Sunday. An initial investigation shows that during the course of the robbery, Partridge pushed the clerk to the ground and fled the store on foot.

Officers interviewed the clerk and canvased the neighborhood before receiving a tip from a citizen regarding a suspicious vehicle nearby. A man matching the description of the robbery suspect, later identified as Partridge, was contacted inside and then fled on foot.

After a foot chase and brief struggle, Partridge was taken into custody and upon further investigation, was determined to be the robbery suspect. He was found with $240 and other items of evidence in his possession.

He faces charges including aggravated robbery, aggravated assault, evading arrest and resisting arrest. He was transported to the Anderson County Detention Facility in Clinton, Tennessee for booking. As of Monday morning, he remained in custody on bonds totaling $50,000.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information will be released at this time. Anyone with information that may help investigators is asked to call ORPD at (865) 425-4399. Crime tips can also be submitted online at http://oakridgetn.gov/department/ORPD/. Information can be given anonymously.